PTI expels former info secretary for tirade against PM on social media

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday expelled its former secretary information Ahmad Jawad for launching no-holds-barred tirade against party’s top leadership including Prime Minister Imran Khan on social media, a private TV channel reported.

PTI’s Standing Committee on Accountability and Discipline (SCAD) said in a statement that on January 12 2022, a show-cause was served on Ahmad asking him to explain his position within seven days of the receipt of the notice But, the statement added the disgruntled leader did not respond to the notice. Subsequently, on January 19, he was issued a final notice to explain his position within three days but instead of explaining his position, the dissident ‘lamented’ that he had written more than 40 tweets “while SCAD had taken notice of only two of his tweets”.

In a series of tweets, Ahmad had severely criticised the policies of ruling party and also raised questions over the regularisation of Prime Minister Imran’s properties. “How did your Bani Gala house and Constitution Avenue flat become illegal? Can’t the houses of the poor be regularised like Constitution Avenue regularised?” he had asked on his official Twitter handle. The ruling PTI said the disgruntled leader could have used a different forum in the party to express his resentment, but “he used social media with an aim to malign the party causing severe damage”. “The Sub Committee unanimously decided to strike down the party membership of Ahmad Jawad from the party membership register,” it added.

Responding to the decision, Ahmad said in a tweet, “A piece of paper which does not value more than a piece of shi*. A House of garbage which started as an ideology of Change. A deception which wasted two decades of this nation. You can walk on toughest path with open eyes, but you will fall on a flat path with closed eyes”.