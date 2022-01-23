Sharifs never denied preparation of affidavit at Nawaz’s office: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday the Sharif family had not denied the disclosure in the Rana Shamim case that the affidavit was prepared in Nawaz Sharif’s office as per his instructions.

Taking to his twitter handle, the minister said that Rana Shamim and the solicitor recorded the affidavit in Nawaz Sharif’s office. He said that all incidents proved that the drama was stage manged to influence the court. Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that Pakistan would soon launch dedicated property projects for overseas Pakistanis to provide them investment opportunities with peace of mind.

“Overseas Pakistanis stand behind Pakistan to make it economically strong and the Prime Minister Imran Khan promises to stand by them as he has done, which no other prime minister could have even thought of doing for Pakistanis living abroad,” he said in an exclusive interview with Gulf News. “We are bringing completely new concept of ‘overseas Pakistanis investment’ in Pakistan to keep them safe from any ‘fake’ or fraudulent real estate schemes. We have already acquired land in Islamabad and are in the process of getting more land in Karachi, Lahore and other major cities for Pakistanis living abroad. The prime minister will soon unveil new dedicated investment schemes for Pakistanis living abroad,” the minister said. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given clear instructions to all the diplomats in Pakistan missions abroad that they would remain on jobs only if overseas Pakistanis were satisfied with their work. “Prime Minister Imran has given pride to our labourers working abroad by listening to their issues and resolving them on priority basis. He has regained ‘self-respect’ for Pakistanis working abroad due to his solid backing for them,” Chaudhry Fawad said.

He said Imran Khan was personally monitoring facilities for Pakistanis living and working abroad. The government has given them the right to vote and it was trying hard that they cast their vote in the next general elections, he said. “We have made it easier for them to get passports, ID Cards and power of attorneys online without the need to visit the embassies and consulates. To a question he said price hike was a concern for some segments of society in Pakistan, but it was an international problem now as every country was facing the heat of price hike since COVID-19 hit the world. While global economy is still under a lot of strain, he maintained that Pakistan has done well as its economy saw a 5.3 per cent growth last year which was important landmark achieved on the economic front.