Sending Nawaz to London was Imran Khan’s decision: Asad

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday revealed that it was “100% Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision” to send former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to London for his medical treatment, a private TV channel reported.

Asad Umar said that he was present during a meeting conducted by the prime minister which held discussions on whether or not to allow Nawaz to travel for treatment abroad. He further said that there were six to eight other PTI members present. “This was first discussed in a cabinet meeting,” he said, adding that the decision was entirely made by the prime minister and the premier did not say that the decision was not his.

The minister further said that the party’s senior leadership attended the meeting, however, everyone held a different opinion. According to him, Imran Khan said that the medical reports on which the decision was made ‘turned out to be false’.

Separately, Asad Umar said that the Sindh government was responsible to provide security to Green Line Bus (GLB) service in Karachi. Talking to a private news channel, he said the federal government has started green line bus service to provide standard transport facility to the people of the province. He said Sindh government should take stern action against attackers on the green bus service and responsible should face exemplary punishment to stop such type of incidents in future.

Asad Umar said thousands of the people were using the modern transport facility on daily basis so it was the responsibility of the provincial government to make sure security of the service. The minister also said that Sindh government could call the rangers for the purpose but not the federal government.