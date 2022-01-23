Political parties must join hands to revive economy

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that there are numerous problems in Pakistan that need to be solved. “All political parties will have to work together to revive the economy. Due to GSP Plus Status, Pakistan is reaping benefits worth millions of dollars. I had been to the UK for lobbying for GSP Plus Status and will continue to do so. Pakistan has the GSP Plus Status till 2023 and it will be extended as well,” he said while talking to senior journalists at the Governor’s House. Governor Sarwar said that clean water is one of the top priorities. “Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority has introduced a system that will continue to operate and that day is not far when clean drinking water will be available in the whole of Punjab.” Governor Sarwar while answering various questions said that it is said in the UK and Europe that due to my political insight Pakistan has been given an extension in the GSP Plus status. However, if the EU wants to introduce reforms for our minorities, human rights and other sectors, it is the responsibility of all political parties to work for the betterment of the country’s image and society.













