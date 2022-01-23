Buzdar directs depts to remain alert during rain

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the departments concerned to remain alert in the wake of the recent spell of rain and snowfall in hilly areas.

The Chief Minister directed the administration, Rescue-1122 and PDMA to make immediate arrangements to remove snow from Murree and its linked roads. Usman Buzdar further directed that tourists shouldn’t face any difficulty in Murree.

He said that a ban on entry of vehicles in Murree more than its capacity should be ensured. Usman Buzdar made it clear that the safety of human life was paramount by all means and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated. Administrative officers should remain in the field and monitor the situation.

Drainage of water should be ensured in view of the recent rainy spell in Lahore and other cities. WASA officers should also remain in the field and personally supervise their teams. He said that drainage of water from the roads, bazaars and low lying areas should be ensured as soon as possible. The traffic police should also take effective measures for maintaining the smooth flow of traffic.