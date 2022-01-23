Opp wish for in-house change to remain a dream: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete its constitutional tenure and the Opposition’s wish for in-house change would remain a dream.

Talking to media here, the foreign minister said the opposition had been wishing in-house change for last three and half year but it would remain their wish only. Responding to a question about establishment of South Punjab province, he said PTI government was making sincere efforts for creation of South Punjab province as it was the part of PTI manifesto. However, he said, PTI lacked two third majority in the Parliament which was needed for creation of new province. That was why, he said, PPP and PML N’s constitutional cooperation could help in establishing of South Punjab province. He informed that he had written a letter to Pakistan People Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League President Shahbaz Sharif and sought their constitutional cooperation for establishment of South Punjab.

The foreign minister stated that PTI government was ready to share the credit of South Punjab province with PPP and PML-N. He hoped the leadership of both political parties, PPP and PML N, would respond positively and in-writing. Qureshi informed that he had mentioned different administrative steps, taken by PTI for empowering south Punjab.

Similarly, PTI government had also taken some practical steps including establishment of south Punjab secretariat, ring fenced budget for uplift of the region and many others, said Qureshi. The PTI government also completed work for 32 percent job’s quota for the region, the FM stated.

About economic improvement, the foreign minister stated that the country was heading towards economic uplift. He mentioned the new report of World Bank about economic situation in Pakistan. The country was making growth by 5.37 percent. During PML N tenure, the per capita income was 547 dollars which now jumped to 1666 dollar despite coronavirus complications. Debt to Gross Domestic Production (GDP) also reduced to 72 percent from 83 percent, informed Qureshi hoping that the situation would improve further in near future. To another query about PPP tractor march, Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated that it was political right of PPP. He however hinted that PTI would also move from Punjab to Sindh. All the parties of opposition in Sindh rejected the local body system, introduced by PPP Sindh government. Sindh government wanted to bring such system in which elected representatives would lack powers to provide relief to masses. However, PTI government would fully empower the elected representatives of local body system. About rumours of Presidential system, Qureshi termed it merely speculation. About party’s re-organization, Qureshi observed that a committee had been constituted led by Khusro Bakhtiar for this purpose.