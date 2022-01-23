Eight fishermen missing after boats capsize due to strong winds in Thatta

At least eight fishermen were reported missing on Saturday after two boats capsized due to strong winds in the Hijamro Creek area near Keti Bandar in Thatta. The spokesperson of the Pakistan Fisher Folk Forum confirmed that the sea state was quite rough due to strong winds. “Two fishing boats, Al-Siddiq and Al-Bahria, left from Ibrahim Haidari. Three boats, including these two, have sunk. About 25 fishermen were rescued by the Maritime Security Agency while 8 fishermen are still missing,” said the spokesperson. “Rescue operation for remaining eight fishermen being carried out under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Thatta,” said a statement from the office of the deputy commissioner. On the other hand, rescue sources said that four fishermen saved themselves by clinging on to flotsam whereas 14 were still missing. Rescue teams had been dispatched to search for them. “Usman Mallah, Haroon Channa, Khamiso Mallah and Siddique Mallah have been shifted to Keti Bandar Hospital and their health is much better,” the rescue official added. A day earlier, it was reported that at least two people were killed and several others injured after gusty winds blowing at a speed of 60km per hour battered Karachi.













