President for focusing on preventive side of healthcare

President Dr Arif Alvi has underlined the need for technological expertise in healthcare system of the country which should focus on preventive side of health rather than curative. The President made these remarks while chairing a meeting of the senior leadership of Agha Khan University (AKU) here at the Center of Innovation of AKU, said the statement released here Saturday. While highlighting importance of preventive side of healthcare, President Dr. Arif Alvi said that many people in our country avoided to visit hospitals, particularly in private hospitals due to expensiveness of treatment. So, our hospitals including AKU need to look into this trend and focus on promoting the preventive aspect of healthcare, he added. He further mentioned that 80 percent of the component in dentistry could be virtual/online. Besides, several nursing courses and programs could also go online in order to increase the quantum of nursing staff in our country, he added.













