PTI govt determined to serve people of AJK: AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi has said that his government was committed to establish good governance in Azad Jammu Kashmir and would continue its efforts to serve the people by becoming a soldier of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

Addressing the party workers at Islamabad airport on return from his personal visit to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Saturday, he said that the journey of serving the people would continue in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan. He said the people have reposed their confidence in PTI and all available resources would be channelized to redress the grievances of the people of the state. He said his visit to Saudi Arabia was private but the protocol given by the Saudi government as a royal guest increased its importance, this protocol is not for me but Occupied Kashmir and Kashmiri around the world. He thanked the Saudi government for giving protocol. He said the Imam of Masjid-e-Nabawi came to my residence for a meeting which is a matter of great happiness and prayed for the liberation of Occupied Kashmir. He also met the Pakistani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Bilal Akbar and discussed with him various issues including the issue of Jammu and Kashmir .

Earlier the AJK Prime Minister received a warm welcome at Islamabad Airport on his return from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah.

A large number of people including the party workers received the Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi and congratulated him on performing Umrah. The AJK Prime Minister was brought in procession to Jammu and Kashmir House in the federal capital.

Deputy Speaker Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Riaz Gujjar, Ministers Zafar Malik, Hafiz Hamid Raza, Muhammad Iqbal, Parliamentary Secretary Javed Butt, PTI General Secretary and Chairman Inspection Implementation Commission Raja Mansoor, Dr. Nazia Niaz, Malik Yousuf, Chairman Zakat Council Pir Syed Arif Shah Gilani, DG Liberation Cell Irshad Mehmood, DG Culture Academy Dr Irfan, DG Prime Minister for Political Affairs Mohsin Ali Awan and a large number of PTI workers were present on the occasion. app