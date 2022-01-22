Galyat receives 1.5 feet of snow during the 8th spell of snowfall. During the eighth spell of heavy snowfall on Saturday Galyat has received more than 1.5 feet of snow which was started in the early morning and would likely continue till Tuesday.

According to the Galyat Development Authority (GDA) spokesperson Ahsan Hameed in the early morning, a heavy spell of snowfall has started in Galyat which has once again blocked all connecting roads of Galyat while heavy machinery is busy clearing the snow blockage from the main Murree road. He further said that for the ease of locals and tourists GDA has also established a district emergency control room and a specific landline number 099235138.