Twitter account of Punjab Police restored

The good news for social media users and followers of Punjab Police on Twitter is that Punjab Police’s official account @OfficialDPRPP) has been restored on popular social networking platform Twitter. Giving details, Punjab Police spokesperson said that the official account of Punjab Police on social media (OfficialDPRPP) was hacked yesterday which has been restored within 24 hours with the help of Punjab Police social media team and other experts. He said that as per the instructions of IG Punjab, the service of citizens would continue on social media.

Citizens should send information regarding their complaints and other issues to Punjab Police on Twitter and action would be taken on them without any delay.