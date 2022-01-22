Haleem for immediate steps to restore peace in Tando Allahyar

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh Saturday called for immediate measures to restore peace in Tando Allahyar for scattering nefarious designs of some elements who wanted to stir up linguistic differences for achieving their political objectives.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, in a statement issued here, expressed concerns over law and order situation in Tando Allahyar and held local police responsible for the deteriorating situation. The services of Pakistan Rangers could also be acquired to calm down the situation which might further flare up if appropriate measures were not taken at the earliest, he suggested.