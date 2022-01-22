Balochistan CM inaugurates Grand Jamia Masjid in Gwadar

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Saturday inaugurated the Grand Jamia Masjid in Gwadar, which was constructed with cost of Rs122 million under the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA). The total area of the Mosque is 5.2 acres in which 7, 000 people can offer prayers at the same time. The chief minister also offered Nawafil Shukrana during inauguration of the mosque. Earlier, Quddus Bizenjo also inaugurated the construction work of infrastructure and sewerage line for Sangar Housing Scheme Phase One. Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Hamal Kalmati and Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana were also present on the occasion.













