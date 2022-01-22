Dr Yasmin urges people to get family record updated for Sehat cards

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Saturday urged all family heads to get their record updated at NADRA so they could get Sehat Cards in time.

She was addressing a Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Cards distribution ceremony among residents of UC 71 in NA-125, Lahore.

Dr Yasmin said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had provided health insurance coverage worth Rs1 million to every family of Punjab. She said that the people were praying for the prime minister for the great service. She said that thousands of families were utilizing free healthcare services under the Sehat Sahult Programme.

The minister said that 1,200 people had availed cardiac surgery facility in Lahore division alone worth 120 million since January 1, while over 650 people had availed eye treatment facility worth 9.2 million in the Lahore division. She said that Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Card was being given to family heads.

Talking about increasing coronavirus cases in the province, she appealed the people to follow SOPs to control the pandemic, adding that only by using of mask, spread of the virus could be overcome by 70 percent. She said that Punjab was the most highly vaccinated province in the country and more than 58 per cent people had been vaccinated so far.

The minister said that from January 24 (tomorrow), polio campaign would start in nine districts of the province, adding that six polio campaigns were conducted in Punjab during the last year. With the blessings of the Allah Almighty, Punjab did not report a single polio case in one year, she informed. The minister appealed the parents to get their children vaccinated for polio. “Inshallah Pakistan is on its way to becoming polio free,” she hoped.

A large number of local residents attended the ceremony. The minter also administered polio drops to children on the occasion.

Meanwhile, chairing ameeting of the Steering Committee of Ganga Ram Mother and Child Block at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, Dr Yasmin said that different units would be set up on the recommendations of the steeringcommittee. She said that an ‘Advisory Group’ would also be constituted soon for the Mother and Child Block.

The minister said that the block would be completed in time adding that the block would be opened for public very soon. “There will be four special units in the Mother and Child Block,” she said.

Members of the steering committee shared their proposals and the chair reviewed them.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Secretary Mohammad Ajmal Bhatti, Special Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan, MD Children Hospital Professor Dr. Mohammad Salim, MS Ganga Ram Hospital Dr. Athar, Sheikh Ijaz and officials of the C&W Department were present in the meeting. While members of the steering committee Professor Dr. Ayesha, Dr. Naeem Majeed, Dr. Zainab and Dr. Tayyaba also joined the meeting.