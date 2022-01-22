Islamabad IGP says taking care of ‘Ghazis’ prime responsibility

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Ahsan Younas Saturday said it was prime responsibility of the force to take care of police “Ghazis”. The IGP was speaking during his visit to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to inquire after health of the cops injured in firing of terrorists in Karachi Company police station jurisdiction. He was accompanied by other senior police officials. Muhammad Ahsan Younas also talked to the medics for providing best possible treatment facilities to the injured cops. He said look after the families of martyrs and the “Ghazis” who stood firm against the terrorists without caring for their own lives was our top priority. IGP Ahsan Younas expressed the hope that the injured police officials soon after recovering will serve for the country and nation again. Meanwhile, during his visit at Industrial Area, Ramna, Shalimar and Margalla, the IGP said police stations were being divided into public and office areas, adding that public should be treated in good manner on front desks and waiting areas under CCTV cameras. The IGP said police stations come first in policing where the public approach immediately after being victim of crime or to resolve their issues. “Capital police is making all out efforts to facilitate the visitors at police stations,” the IGP remarked. He also instructed for resolving residential as well as mess issues being faced by the cops. DIG Operations Awais Ahmed, DIG Headquarters Sadiq Ali Dogar, SSP Operations Syed Ali Akbar, SP Saddar Zone Tassawar Iqbal and other officers were also flanked by capital police chief.













