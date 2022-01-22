All time high Covid tally

Whenever a new wave of Covid-19 arrives it is very important for the NCOC (National Command and Operations Centre) not to allow its earlier successes against the virus cloud its judgement. There’s no denying that it’s data-centric approach enabled Pakistan to stand out in the whole world for the effectiveness of its smart lockdowns, and subsequent earlier opening of its economy than others. But there are signs that NCOC might have been a little behind the curve in dealing with the Omicron wave as it breaks records and paralyses markets across the globe. In Pakistan, too, it is now responsible for the largest daily Covid tally since the beginning of the pandemic, with everybody on edge about the prospect of yet another large lockdown.

It’s also very important to note that whereas last time the government was able to stitch together an approximately $8 billion stimulus package to keep factories running and people working, this time there isn’t such fiscal elbow room. So whatever is possible to avert an across-the-board shutdown will have to be done. And that means that ordinary people will have to behave a lot more responsibly than they are at the moment. So far, for some reason, most Pakistanis are not displaying the maturity and responsibility demanded of them, which is something that the government will have to control one way or the other.

Of course its not possible for any government in any country to control movements and habits of all the people all the time, but it is still very much possible to build an over-arching national narrative and make sure that everybody is forced to hear it all the time. Initially the Omicron variant was dismissed as less deadly than previous strains, but since it still spreads much faster, it has brought medical infrastructures of too many countries under too much strain to pretend all will be well soon enough. For countries like Pakistan, with both the medical systems as well as the economy very delicately placed, the threat is that much larger.

It can only be hoped, of course, that the people of Pakistan will help the government in containing yet another wave of the coronavirus, just like previous ones. *