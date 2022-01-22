Pakistan is the Best Example of Interfaith Harmony

No one can deny the role of minorities in the development and prosperity of Pakistan. The minorities played a crucial role in the creation of Pakistan and they are contributing positively to the development of the country even today. Sikhs, Hindus, and Christians have been living in Pakistan for decades and it can rightly be claimed that our homeland is the best example of interfaith harmony where all the minorities enjoy complete freedom. Although Pakistan was created in the name of religion, it is a fact that people from other religions have also contributed to the development of this country. Justice Rana Bhagwandas has served as the Chief Justice of Pakistan while also serving as the Chairman of Federal Public Service Commissions. He is one of the few judges who earned a lot of respect in his field. He was considered an upright and honest judge throughout his career. Another member from the minority community, Jogendranath Mandal, was a key figure of Pakistan’s freedom movement and he has also served as the minister in the first cabinet after the creation of Pakistan. Moreover, how can we forget Justice Cornelius, who was one of the most accomplished jurists Pakistan has ever produced? Similarly, Group Captain Cecil Chaudhry was a Pakistani veteran fighter pilot who fought in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1965 and 1971.

“You are free to go to your temples. You are free to go to your mosques or any other place of worship in this State of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion, caste or creed that has nothing to do with the business of the state,” these words were uttered by the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. His remarks were a clear example of interfaith harmony. National Minorities Day is celebrated every year in Pakistan on August 11 to pay homage to the role played by the minorities in the progress of Pakistan. Pakistan is the country that allocated a portion of the national flag – the white color for the minorities.

If we talk about the Christians, they enjoy complete freedom in Pakistan from day one. The Government of Pakistan is investing in the preservation of the sacred site of Christians in Maryamabad-just a few miles away from Lahore where Christians throng every year from different parts of the country to pay homage. The Christians have also played an important role in the armed forces of Pakistan. The Pakistani Army has a list of over fifty Christian officers and soldier martyrs, who have sacrificed their lives to protect the motherland.

Talking about the Hindu community, the government of Pakistan has spent millions of rupees to preserve the Katas Raj temples where a large number of Hindus reach every year from India for their religious rituals. The Evacuee Trust Property Board takes a personal interest in ensuring the best arrangements for the Hindu devotees who perform rituals at Katas Raj temples. The government is also making boundary walls for the graveyards of the Hindu community while allocating special land for this purpose. It is pertinent to mention here that since partition, several Hindus have represented their community in the Punjab Assembly, like Seth Bakhsha Ram, Seth Santa Ram, Lala Mehr Lal, Dongar Das, Seth Bharta Ram, and Kanji Ram. Now, Youdester Chohan is representing his Hindu community in the Punjab Assembly.

For the Sikh community, Pakistan went the extra mile because it is the land where the founder of Sikhism Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born. Pakistan won the hearts of the Sikh community living across the world through the Kartarpur Corridor as it was truly a miracle. The holy sites of the Sikh religion including their sacred Gurdwaras are being preserved and renovated by the government of Pakistan. A Sikh officer named Sardar Pawan Singh Arora was made the first ever Sikh Public Relations Officer (PRO) to Governor Punjab just recently. It was a great achievement for the Sikh community as its representative went to one of the highest offices in the country.

The last resting place of the founder of the Sikh religion had been lost in oblivion for the longest time, and only the most devoted pilgrims from nearby areas could access it. And if it hadn’t been for the personal initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan, ably assisted by all organs of the state, it would never have become the site that it is today, which Sikhs flock to from all over the world to pay homage to their founder and give thanks to the government of Pakistan. The glee and passion of Sikhs could not be more visible as even the chief minister of Indian Punjab had made the journey. His happiness at taking part in the celebrations and gratitude to Islamabad for making it possible was not lost on the foreign press. Prime Minister Imran Khan identified Pakistan’s religious tourism potential very early on, and Kartarpur is only one of a long list of initiatives that are already in the pipeline. This is a brilliant strategy that will not only do wonders for the national exchequer but also make the country a melting pot of different religions and cultures as different people from around the world visit our shores. It’s for a good reason that they say when Muslims play hosts the whole world comes round to understanding and accepting Islam.

It can rightly be argued that, unlike India, the minorities feel safe enough in Pakistan. The minorities enjoy complete freedom in this country, which is an excellent arrangement of interfaith harmony in Pakistan.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.