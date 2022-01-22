40 more Omicron cases detected in KP

PESHAWAR: The Public Health Referral Laboratory (PHRL), Khyber Medical University (KMU) has detected 40 more Omicron variant cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period of last 24 hours, said updates shared by the Health Department on Saturday.

Out of the total 40 Omicron patients, 24 were the residents of Peshawar, followed by 8 cases in Mardan and one each from Charsadda, Hangu, Dir Upper, Swabi, and Kohat respectively. The Omicron variant is also detected in two Afghan nationals. Similarly, out of the total cases 20 patients were men and 19 women, and their ages ranging from 13 years to 80 years.