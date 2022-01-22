Minister inaugurates plantation campaign by distributing saplings

BAJAUR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Zakar and Women Empowerment, Anwar Zeb Khan on Saturday inaugurated plantation campaign and distributed saplings among farmers.

In this connection, KP Agriculture Bajaur organized a ceremony that was held at Civil Colony here at Khar city wherein a large number of farmers and agri officials were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the plantation helps in reducing pollution and it is the responsibility of all to play their due role in creating a healthy environment. He said that welfare-oriented steps have been taken for facilitating the poor farmers.

He also appreciated the efforts taken by KP Agriculture Department for providing maximum relief to local farmers.