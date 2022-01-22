Teenager arrested for raping minor girl in Karachi

A teenage boy raped a seven-year-old girl in Musa Colony in Karachi on Saturday.

According to details, finding the girl alone at home, the accused molested the 7-year-old at her home.

After initial forensic of his mobile phone, the police said that the adolescent used to watch immoral material on his phone late at night.

Police collected the DNA samples of the raped girl and the accused.

Tests would also be run for determination of the adolescent’s age.

The reports would be received after three days.