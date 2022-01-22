Trade at Pak-Afghan border suspended, businessmen urge SBP to review notification

Businessmen associated with Pak-Afghan trade have said that commercial activities between the two countries were lying suspended as border authorities stopped clearance of goods-laden trucks in the wake of a notification issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a joint press statement issued on Friday, Vice President Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, Chairman Land Route Standing Committee of Sarhad Chamber, Imtiaz Ahmad Ali, and Former Vice President SCCI, Shahid Hussain said bilateral trade between the two countries has reduced drastically and urged SBP to review its notification causing stoppage of goods clearance. They said that the SBP in its first notification allowed export to Afghanistan after obtaining payment from Afghan traders in dollars.

However, later another notification was issued wherein the last date was changed from December 31 to December 13 causing a halt in the clearance of goods laden trucks at Torkham border post, they added.

They said that businessmen dealing in Pak-Afghan trade had prepared large consignments which were passing through the process of passage but have now been stuck at the border due to a change of date in the notification.

Due to the non-issuance of Form E and Form I by SBP, many fully loaded trucks are standing in a queue at both sides of the border post waiting for clearance. The border authorities are refusing to clear the trucks in the wake of the issuance of the new notification from SBP, Zia continued.

Zia said exports to Afghanistan from Pakistan have already shown a decrease of around 35 percent during the period starting from September to December 2021. He said that Afghanistan is faced with a severe economic crisis and banks there do not have dollars so SBP should continue its earlier policy for around more than six months.