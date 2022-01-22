Defending champ Shabbir leads 23rd Sindh Open Golf

KARACHI: The first round of Sindh Open Golf Championship 2022 was played on Friday here at Airmen Golf Club. Out of 41 leading national golfers, defending champion Shabbir Iqbal emerged as the leader of the first day with six under par. Arshad Rasheed of Karachi Golf Club along with Muhammad Naeem and Matloob Ahmed were jointly behind Shabbir with two under par. Waheed Baloch of Karachi Golf Club, who with outstanding performance recently won the 11th Rashid D Habib Golf, ended the day at 17th position with one over par. In the senior professional category, Tahir Naseem was leading with one over par and being followed by Muhammad Akram who achieved 4 over par on day one. In the junior professionals, Muhammad Saqib was the leader with four over par, followed by Abdul Wadood who managed to achieve 5 over par. Salman Jehangir was leading in the amateurs’ category with two over par and being followed by Omar Khalid. Saim Shazli was holding third position with 81 at par.

The Sindh Open Golf Championship has collective prize money of Rs.3million. The final round of the tournament will be played on Sunday.