Turhan James releases his first music video ‘Saaye’ featuring Maanu

Karachi-based and Ottawa-bred DJ and Music Producer Turhan James, renowned for producing within a variety of EDM genres, from Deep House to Dance-Pop and who was recently the support opening act for DJ/ producer Martin Garrix in Dubai in December 2021, has released his first music video production ‘Saaye’.

Composed entirely by Turhan with lyrics and vocals by Maanu, the soft and emotional love ballad with its melancholic yet uplifting sound and vibe also features guitar elements by Mustafa Khan, who is part of FTWA & Peach Fuzz.

Some of Turhan’s previous hit titles include ‘LA” ‘Normal Life’, ‘Feel Alive’ ‘Wicked Ways’ and ‘Amsterdam’ while Maanu’s most popular songs include ‘Melancholic’ ‘Sweetu’ and ‘Kidhe.’

‘Saaye’ is inspired by a mix of pop and electronic elements with unique synth and drum patterns with Maanu adding an ethnic tabla beat that renders the song’s sound more organic and pristine.

Turhan’s vision was to implement a “saaye” element into the music video and the Flux Media team, comprising Zain Peerzada and Luke Azariah implemented his inspirational perspective and directed the entire video.

Says Turhan about the video in which he features with Maanu, both styled by Rastah who provided hip outfits for the video:

“I think the song stands out as the production, vocals and lyrics. have a perfect blend of electronic and organic elements with a beautiful blend between sad and happy. The song takes you on an emotional roller coaster journey but by the end the listener feels whole and at ease. A listener can turn to the video as an audio-visual experience of something they may be going through and know, that by the end of it, everything will be okay. We want people to feel some sort of comfort once they are finished listening to the song.”