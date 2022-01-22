Salman Khan drops first teaser of music video ‘Main Chala’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Friday dropped the first teaser of his upcoming music video Main Chala. Taking to Instagram, the Dabangg actor shared the teaser of Main Chala. He posted the video with caption, “Lose yourself in the romantic tunes of #MainChala. Teaser out now.” Salman Khan also confirmed the release date of the track. “Song releasing on 22nd January. Tune in now!.” Iulia Vantur and Guru Randhawa have given the vocals for Main Chala and also feature in the video. However, Pragya Jaiswal pairs up opposite Salman Khan in the romantic song.













