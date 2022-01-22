I love women who dress up at all ages: Nadia Khan

Nadia Khan is responding to Sharmila Faruqi’s fury with a video message. The host turned to her social media on Thursday to post a clip after she was accused of allegedly mocking the makeup of the politician’s mother.

“We’ve always been taught that if you want to make the elderly happy, you can do it by praising them, giving them time and importance,” she began.

“Now should I have asked her about personal questions in the video? No. I asked her about things that make her happy. That’s what happens too, tell me honestly, whenever you go to a wedding, don’t you say,” Auntie your dress is so pretty, your makeup is so nice, your hair is so nice? Where did you get this look from? I want to go there too.'”

“I, out of respect and love praised her. I really like women who take care of themselves at all ages. She wore makeup, decked up a red dress, she made an effort to get ready. She has come to the wedding. She is alone.”

“Go watch the video again and let me know if the words I have used in the video are offensive in any way,” the TV personality concluded before urging fans to not act upon false perceptions.