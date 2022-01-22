Ahsan Khan opens up about controversial scene in ‘Qissa Meherbano Ka’

Pakistani prominent television actor Ahsan Khan talked about his ongoing drama serial ‘Qissa Meherbano Ka’ in a recent interview. Ahsan gave an interview where he explained that he finds it important that social issues are tackled in his dramas. He went on to reveal how victims reach out to him whenever he does a project like that and he got a lot of people reaching out to him after his drama serial Udaari. People can sometimes take dramas very seriously and Ahsan has often found aunties questioning him about his characters behaviours.













