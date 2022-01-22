We live in a bubble: Kim Jones

Kim Jones may be borrowing from Dior’s most iconic female looks for his latest menswear collection but that doesn’t mean he believes gender boundaries are ready to disappear yet.

“We live in cities and they are incredibly open, but go outside and it’s not the same,” Jones told AFP at his studio in Paris. “There are 40 countries in the world where if you dressed like that, you’d be killed,” he said, referring to the increasing number of traditionally female clothes in menswear collections.

His own new collection, presented at Paris Fashion Week on Friday, includes a male reworking of Dior’s iconic female Bar Jacket and plenty of feminine touches, from earrings and handbags to a sweatshirt covered in handwoven silk flowers.

None of this raises an eyebrow at fashion shows these days, where genderless clothes and a mix of male, female and trans models have become the norm. But the 42-year-old Jones, who travelled the globe as a child with his geologist father, has a pragmatic view of life beyond the catwalk.

“I’m lucky, I grew up all over the world so I’ve seen it all and I understand we live in a bubble,” he told AFP.

“If you go to other places, you have to be respectful of the culture.”