‘Minus Niazi’ formula on the cards: Hamza

Ruling out the possibility of any “minus four formula” revealed by the PTI ministers for his party earlier this week, Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz on Friday said it was in fact ‘minus Niazi’ formula that was in the works, a private TV channel reported. Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad had said that all the four Sharifs – Nawaz, Shehbaz, Maryam and Hamza – were now ‘minus’ and had no further role in the country’s politics. Hitting back at the government, Hamza, while speaking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly in Lahore, said, “I’m tired of listening about minus four [formula], [on the contrary] minus Niazi is going to happen… people could only live in peace if this happens… after minus Niazi, we will make this country Quaid-e-Azam’s prosperous Pakistan again”. Lashing out at the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf over its ‘inability’ to handle multiple issues the country faced during the past few years, the Punjab opposition leader hinted at an “in-house change” in the National Assembly as well as the provincial legislature. “Whether it is National Assembly or Punjab Assembly, we will take all legal and constitutional steps against the government… you (the government) will be held accountable for your actions and people will be liberated from them soon,” he added. Hamza said that the opposition will talk to different political forces before taking any step against the government. “We will talk to all political parties, even the government allies and we will invite them to address the hardships the people of the country are facing due to policies of this government,” he said.













