Complete peace will return to Pakistan: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa vowed that sacrifices of martyrs will not go in vain and “complete peace will return to Pakistan”.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief remarked during his visit to the Corps Headquarters Peshawar on Friday.

The COAS was given a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation, progress on development works in newly merged districts and Pak-Afghan border fencing.

Gen Qamar reiterated the resolve of the Pakistan Army to fight against terrorism till the elimination of the menace from the country, the military’s media wing said.

Paying tribute to brave tribesmen, officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army, FC, Levies, Khasadar and police, the COAS vowed: “Sacrifices of Shuhada [martyrs] will not go in vain and complete peace will return to Pakistan.”

The army chief also appreciated security forces for providing enabling environment for the completion of socio-economic development projects in the newly-merged districts, vital for enduring stability and sustainable progress of the area. Earlier, on arrival at the Corps Headquarters, Gen Qamar was received by Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid.

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid apprised the Senate that fencing on 2,680km of the Pak-Afghan border had been completed while the remaining area – 21km – would be completed soon.

“We are also trying to complete fencing on the remaining 200kms along the Pak-Iran border,” the minister added.

Rashid further said that for the sake of durable peace, the government is engaged with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on different issues when the police constables were attacked in Islamabad.