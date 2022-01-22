CM performs balloting of affordable housing project

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday performed the balloting of PM Peri-Urban Affordable Housing Project- a scheme for provision of 3.5 marla houses at Rs1.75 million each to low-income families.

The project would have monthly installment of the house at Rs 6,526 with over 20 years payment period whereas it has been initially launched in three tehsils.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister termed it an important project of the PTI government as practical steps have been taken for the homeless to fulfil their dream of a home. In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the provincial government was striving to introduce an affordable housing project in every tehsil and district as 133 locations have been identified across the province for this purpose.

The Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority (NAPHDA) has completed survey of 54 locations, he mentioned. In the first phase, NAPHDA had made recommendations for setting up more than 10,000 housing units at 32 sites, he added.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the government was providing state land while setting up a revolving fund of Rs3 billion for infrastructure work development on the project. He further said the successful applicants will be eligible for mortgage finance/loans. A consortium of banks headed by the Bank of Punjab was providing mortgage finance facilities, he added.

The affordable housing project would be completed by FWO and NLC while Engineering Consultancy Services Punjab had been appointed as a project consultant to ensure construction quality. Construction work of 245 houses at Raiwind, 324 houses in Sargodha and 270 housing units in Chiniot was nearing completion, he noted. The government was committed to fulfilling all the promises made to people, the CM concluded.

SACM Hasaan Khawar, chief secretary, SMBR, Principal Secretary to CM, Chairman NAPHDA Lt. Anwar Ali Haider and others were also present.

Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Religious Harmony and the Middle East Maulana Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The chief minister said, on the occasion, that national unity was the need of the hour and the role of Ulema in promoting religious harmony was commendable. Ulema could play an important role in promoting tolerance, patience and brotherhood in society, he added. The golden principles of tolerance, peace and patience must be carried forward, the CM maintained and asked the religious scholars to play their role in promoting public awareness against Covid-19 pandemic.

Maulana Tahir Ashrafi said the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was playing a commendable role in the development and prosperity of the people while Ulema would continue performing their role against coronavirus.