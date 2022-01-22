Polio vaccination drive launched to reach 22.4 million children

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Dr Faisal Sultan on Friday launched the first Sub-National Immunization Days (SNIDs) campaign of the year 2022. The polio vaccination campaign will start from January 24 in all four provinces, covering 70 districts across Pakistan to vaccinate over 22.4 million children under five years old. However, the vaccination drive was started in six high-risk districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province from January 17.

Over 150,000 trained and dedicated “Sehat Muhafiz” will be engaged in the vaccination drive to inoculate the targeted children at their doorstep. This will help build general immunity among susceptible children to protect them from polio.