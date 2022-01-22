Timely collection of Ushar to be ensured: SACM

A meeting was held, chaired by Advisor to CM Sindh on Religious Affairs and Zakat & Ushar Fayyaz Ali Butt, here at New Sindh Secretariat Building on Friday. Secretary Religious Affairs and Zakat & Ushar Ghulam Abbas Detho, Administrator Noor Ahmed Chachar and all Deputy Commissioners of the province also attended the meeting. The purpose of the meeting was to discussed the mechanism and collection of the Ushar. advisor to CM Sindh on Religious Affairs and Zakat & Ushr Fayyaz Ali Butt stressed upon the officers to expedite the process of collection of the Ushar. In the meeting Deputy Commissioners briefed the Advisor to CM Sindh Fayyaz Ali Butt about the measures, taken by them for the collection of Ushar. It was informed to the meeting that for the collection of the Ushar, forms had been distributed and now the forms were being collected. addressing the meeting, Advisor to CM Sindh on Religious Affairs and Zakat Ushr Fayyaz Ali Butt asked the DCs if they had any issue in collection of the Ushar, they should inform him. All issues would be resolved on priority basis, however he directed them to follow legal frame in collection of the Usher.













