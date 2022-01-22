Seraiki province to ensure country’s prosperity, says SDP chief

Seraikistan Democratic Party Chairman Rana Muhammad Faraz Noon says they have collected several bodies of the workers from Wasaib (Seraiki region) as labourers from the in different cities of Pakistan do not go for happiness but because of poverty and unemployment. He was referring to the death of a labourer from the Khanpur area of Rahim Yar Khan in the Anarkali blast on Thursday. Mr Noon told a press conference at the Lahore Press Club on Friday the reason for the prevailing poverty in the Seraiki areas was the usurpation of resources by the Takht Lahore. He said PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi raised the issue of the creation of a Seraiki sooba but also tried to scale down it, saying that his party lacked a two-thirds majority in the parliament. He said Opposition Leader in the Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has expressed the willingness of the PPP for talks and support on the issue. He said even PML-N Senator Rana Mahmudul Hassan has spoken of giving a province to the Seraikis on the basis of their ethnic identity. “If this time these three major government and opposition parties betrayed Wasaib and did not form a province, in the next local body and general elections, they will not be allowed to come to Wasaib for votes,” he warned. He said when they (PPP, PML-N and PTI) need a bill or amendment to get approved for their needs, all opposition and government parties get together. He said that Seraiki province was a plan for the stability of Pakistan.













