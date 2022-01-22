IBCC launches technology for marks evaluation

The Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) on Friday launched a technological solution of marks assessment solutions in all designated external examination bodies through which students will witness a massive improvement in how their examination papers are developed marked and results are compiled with accuracy and timeliness.

Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, Secretary Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) said at launching ceremony that the effective and ingenious use of technological tools available to us now; we can significantly transform the entire assessment process, while upgrading our education system simultaneously, to be at par with international standards.

The new technology was prepared by RedMarker Systems (RM) which is an innovative EdTech in the country. For this purpose, founder and CEO of the RedMarker Systems Gull Zeba signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IBCC. The founder says “we are providing RM system to the IBCC yet free of cost for one year.” Dr. Mallah claimed after one year assessment, the IBCC would hopefully fully adapt this system, adding that all prescribed legal formalities would be followed on the time making this technology in place as paid service.

Gull Zeba stated that this was leading the way to the digital transformation of examination and assessment lifecycle. “We are delighted to have formed this partnership with IBCC and are determined to provide advanced digital solutions, indigenously developed by RedMarker that are focused on enhancing educational standards across the country,” adding that this partnership that we have formed, will pave the way for a better future for every student of this country.

According to the details, the RM’s state-of-the-art solutions, “rTestGen” – Digital Item Development, Item Bank, Paper Generation software as well as “rMarker”.

Zeba explained the online-onscreen electronic marking of descriptive student responses, for pilot testing and exploring opportunities for digitalization of assessment lifecycle and adoption of latest technologies including hardware as well as software. “This will play a pivotal role in order to redefine the examination system and assessment lifecycle across all provinces and regions,” she claimed.

Zeba further highlighted that by adapting these assessment solutions in all designated/ participating external examination bodies, students will witness a massive improvement in how their examination papers are developed, marked, and results are compiled with accuracy and timeliness.

Dr. Mallah said that the IBCC will work in tandem with the examination bodies to develop assessments based on the criterion defined in the national curriculum such as benchmarks, standards, student learning outcomes, etc. Furthermore, through the online-onscreen marking of students’ answer scripts and rubric-based marking, IBCC will make the much-needed move towards standardization of assessments.

He maintained that the IBCC is striving hard to accomplish the vision of “Digital Pakistan” of the present government. “This facilitation in digitization of all BISEs of Pakistan is another milestone achieved in this direction. In the post 18th amendments scenario the subject of education has been devolved and assigned to provinces, however, IBCC is the only forum maintaining uniformity and coordination among all BISEs of Pakistan,” Dr. Mallah said.

According to the provided handout, this MoU will ensure taking the right steps towards the achievement of not just national but also international commitments with reference to Sustainable Development Goals, that the country has ratified and is a signatory of.