27,000 ‘Panda Packs’ to be distributed among schoolchildren

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in collaboration with China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation (CFPA) has initiated the “Panda Pack” distribution project and under this initiative 27,000 school bags will be distributed among students of government-run schools in the different districts across Pakistan.

A ceremony will be held in Islamabad in coming days to start distribution of 27,000 Panda Packs in government-run schools of Federal Capital Islamabad, Tharparker, Charsada, Dir, Narrowal, Bhawalpur, Zhob, Gwadar and Gilgit Baltistan. In 2020, under the same initiative, 20,000 school bags were distributed among students from grade 1 to 5 studying at government schools mostly in rural areas of the federal capital.