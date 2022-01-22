NAB files 3,772 references since inception

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed a total of 3,772 references in different accountability courts since its inception. According to performance report of NAB issued here, the accountability courts issued decisions on 2,508 references. Right now some 1,264 corruption references of Rs 1335.019 billion were being heard in various accountability courts of the country. National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered Rs 539 billion from corrupt elements in last four years.

NAB has recovered Rs 822 billion directly and indirectly since its inception. NAB has received a total of 510,729 complaints since its inception, out of which 498,256 had been disposed off.It has authorised 16,307 complaint verifications as per law, out of which investigation of 15,475 complaints has been completed. NAB has initiated 10,365 inquiries, out of which 9,299 have been completed.