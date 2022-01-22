UN Security Council condemns ‘terrorist’ attacks on UAE by Yemen’s Huthis

The UN Security Council unanimously condemned the deadly attacks on Abu Dhabi by Yemen’s Huthi rebels as “heinous terrorist attacks” and called to bring the perpetrators to justice. But, in a statement before a meeting Friday, the council’s Norwegian presidency also strongly condemned the newest strikes in Yemen that have left scores dead. “We are very concerned… It’s not acceptable,” Mona Juul, the Norwegian ambassador to the UN, said of the strikes, one of which hit a prison leaving at least 70 dead. The declaration on the Huthis came after an apparent drone attack by the Iran-backed rebels near oil storage facilities in Abu Dhabi left two Indians and a Pakistani dead. Police said “small flying objects” were found at both sites, pointing to a deliberate attack using drones — a hallmark of the Huthis. Six civilians were injured in the attacks. “The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous terrorist attacks in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Monday, 17 January, as well as in other sites in Saudi Arabia,” the council said. “The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.”













