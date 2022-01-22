The Insanity Appeal

Last July, Noor Muqaddam’s bloodied, headless corpse had, for the umpteenth time, brought the desi male privilege out in the open. That a family clearly aware of the criminal shenanigans of its spoiled son chose to look sideways as a woman was murdered in the grossest of manner possible, inside a house in the poshest suburbs of the capital, that too, smack under the nose of domestic staff was not easy on anyone’s stomach. But if what transpired last year was an awful display of ego surfeit the last few weeks have done just as incredible a job in putting on the charades for perks of wealth in a country like ours. First, Zahir Jaffer’s counsel came up with the oldest trick in the playbook: douse the victim in vilest of accusations. Choosing her hapless father to break before the court must not have been a comfortable choice for there lurks a sliver of conscience in the darkest of hearts. But the ongoing insanity appeal is, for the lack of a better word, the cherry on good boy Zahir’s much-deserved cake. For where else to run into if not the arms of a cushy mental institution, which can easily turn into a luxurious room of a five-star resort (thank you, endless wads of family money)?

Amid the slippery charade over a crime that could not be more visible to the eye, the court has now declared Mr Jaffer as medically fit. Meanwhile, he continues to switch from a tied-down chair to a shoddy stretched. By this rate, the accused might make his next appearance, with tubes running down his throat. His petty theatrics are only squeezing a lime on the still-raw wounds of not just Noor’s parents but the entire nation reeling from the shock. Though the judiciary is making all the right moves, the sooner it wraps up this case and pounds the gavel, the better it is for the gender crimes debate raging in all corners. We’ve had far more than our share of our second-class citizens falling upon shards of patriarchal glass scattered everywhere. The sickness that Mr Jaffar represents has to end, whether the Gordian knot takes one finger or the whole hand. With expedition. *