Pakistan, Iraq sign MoU to promote, facilitate cooperation on tourism

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iraq have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote and facilitate cooperation and collaboration in the field of tourism between the two countries.

The MoU was signed by Iraq’s Minister for Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities and the Ambassador of Pakistan to Iraq, said a press release received Friday. The MoU will also help reinforce people-to-people linkages between Pakistan and Iraq. Pakistan is also engaging actively with the Iraqi side for the facilitation of Pakistani Zaireen (pilgrims) to Iraq.

The signing of the MoU is another manifestation of the efforts of both countries to strengthen and diversify bilateral collaboration across diverse fields. The bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Iraq received a significant boost with a number of ministerial-level visits exchanged last year, in particular the visit of Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, which was reciprocated by Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

Pakistan remains committed to deepening and broadening its fraternal ties with the Republic of Iraq.