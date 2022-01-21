COVID-19 claims three more lives, 350 new infections in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI: Three more people had died with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1619 in Rawalpindi district. As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Friday, around 350 more were tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, raising the count of confirmed cases to 41,321 in the district, including 38,244 from Rawalpindi and 3077 from outside districts.

Among the new patients, 96 belonged to the Potohar town, 92 from Rawal town, 83 from Rawalpindi Cantonment area, 33 from Taxila, 32 from Gujjar Khan, eight from Kallar Syeda, four from Kahutta, three from Murree and two from Kotli sattian.

“Presently, 49 patients are admitted to five health facilities, including 15 in the Institute of Urology, 13 in the Holy Family Hospital, ten in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital and Fauji Foundation Hospital and one in Baarmwt Hospital.

“The report updated that three patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 13 stable and 33 on double oxygen support. In addition, as many as 4,815,904 people, including 44,574 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10,” it informed.

The district health authority added that 1,524 were quarantined, including 1475 homes and 49 isolation centres.

In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours, 2,183 samples were collected, out of which 1,833 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 16.03 per cent.