Adverse drug reactions can be reported to DRAP via online portal: Senate informed

ISLAMABAD: Adverse drug reactions can be reported to the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) via an online portal available at the DRAP website and smartphone app by patients, healthcare professionals, provincial pharmacovigilance centers, and Pharmaceutical companies.

In a written reply to a question during question hour session in Senate, Ministry for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination said that there was no reported case regarding the use of medicine/supplements for bodybuilding resulting in death to date as per available data, adding that the regulators were vigilant about their duties and responsibilities.

The inspectors of DRAP monitor the markets and take appropriate actions under the law. National Task Force has also been notified for the eradication of spurious and unregistered therapeutic goods.

Minister for Railways Azam Swati assured the Chair that he will talk with the relevant minister regarding the performance and improvement of DRAP.