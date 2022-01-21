Alhamra’s 24th Theatre Festival opens with ‘Parmeshwar Singh’

The Lahore Arts Council’s 24th Theatre Festival started with Maas Foundation’s, one of the best theatre productions, “Parmeshwar Singh,” on Thursday at Alhamra Arts Centre, the Mall. The play was an adaptation of the short story by legend writer Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi. The play was adapted and directed by Aamir Nawaz. Maas Foundation President Aamir Nawaz said that the background music of the play is composed by Harinder Sohal from Amritsar-India, music designed by Imran Nawaz and Poetry of Amrita Pritam is also part of the play. The cast includes Aamir Ali, Tanveer Khalid, Zaheer Taj, Zoya Qazi, Esha Malik, Imran Mani, Hammad, Afzal, Zulfiqar Mughal, Mansoor Bhati, Ahmed Chaudhry and Rehan Ahmad. Alhamra Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi thanked the audience for following COVID-19 SOPs and said that Alhamra had organised this festival with positive thoughts that we should give our people a chance to get rid of the mental illnesses caused by this pandemic. Zulfi said that Alhamra had made every effort to provide the best possible entertainment to the people through its different programmes.













