Soyabean oil import down by 4.11pc, palm oil up 65.84pc in 2 quarters

The imports of Soya bean oil into the country during the first half of the current financial year reduced by 4.11pc, whereas, palm oil increased by 65.84pc as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-December, 2021, about 37,172 metric tons of Soya bean oil valuing $46.328 million were imported to fulfill the domestic requirements of edible as compared to the import of 72,760 metric tons costing $48.313 million of the same period last year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

However, imports of palm oil into the country witnessed 65.84pc growth as 1,855,199 metric tons of palm oil valuing $1.843 billion imported as against the imports of 1,629,768 metric tons worth $1.111 billion of the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, the country spent $346.065 million on the import of about 582,543 metric tons of pulses during the last 06 months as compared to the imports of $287.596 million of the same period last year. The imports of pulses into the country also recorded about a 20.22pc increase in the first half of the current financial year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The overall food group imports into the country also grew by 22.88pc in the first two-quarters of the current financial year as compared with the imports of the same period last year. During the last six months, food commodities worth $4.798 million were imported as compared to the imports of $3.905 billion of corresponding months of last year.

However, imports of food groups on a month-on-month basis decreased by 11.58pc in December 2021 as food items valuing $781.380 million were imported as against the imports of $885.963 million of the same month of last year. Meanwhile, food group exports from the country during the first half of the current fiscal year increased by 22.28pc as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-December, 2021, different food commodities including rice, vegetables, fruits, oilseeds, meat, fish, spices and others valuing $2.482 billion were exported against the exports of $2.030 billion of the same period last year.

During the period under review exports of rice grew by 10.73pc, fish and fish preparation 3.19pc, fruits and vegetable 11.135 and 14.30pc respectively. The other food commodities that registered positive growth in their respective exports included tobacco 37.40pc, spices 26.67pc, oilseeds, nuts 325.30pc, meat and meat products 1.05pc.

Besides the exports of the above-mentioned commodities, the country also earned $434.510 million by exporting other food items as compared to the exports of $272.550 million of the same period last year, it added.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports of the food group recorded about an 8.57pc increase in December 2021 as against the same month of last year, whereas food commodities valuing 535.252 million exported as against $493.004 million of the same month of last year.