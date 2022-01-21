Pakistan-Netherlands excellence center to be inaugurated soon: Dutch envoy

The Dutch Investment Company will establish the Pakistan-Netherlands excellence center to be inaugurated soon, which will open up new investment opportunities in Pakistan’s dairy and cheese sector. In this regard, a delegation of Dutch investors will visit Pakistan at the end of January and in March to review a number of investment projects, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands to Pakistan, Wouter Plomp said. Ambassador of Netherlands, Wouter Plomp accompanied by representatives from the embassy of Netherlands called on Minister of State and Chairman Board of Investment (BoI), Muhammad Azfar Ahsan and Secretary BOI Fareena Mazhar in Islamabad. The envoy said that the Pakistan -Netherlands excellence center was established by Dutch company FrieslandCampina to be inaugurated soon.













