FPCCI proposes Charter of Economy

When it comes to creating an all-encompassing agreement and unwavering commitment to economic development and equality for all people in Pakistan, acting president of the FPCCI Khawaja Shahzeb Akram has proposed an economic charter that is non-political, inclusive, long-term in nature, and legally binding to all parties involved. This charter should be applicable to all sectors of the economy and the entire population, he said.

Khawar Shahzeb Akram said the text of the Economy Charter was created by FPCCI with a high degree of care, rigorous work, and attention to detail after researching best practices from all over the world and extensive input from business communities from all sectors. “The charter is designed to protect the economy from any political or policymaking unpredictability; and ensure the provision of a business and economic environment where all investors… should feel confident and motivated to plan their businesses for the long-term,” FPCCI’s Acting Chief explained. Without the threat of tax holiday or waiver rollback, taxation that is erratic, unfair, or corrupt, no unfair regulatory regimes should be imposed, harassment or bribery would not be tolerated, and there would be no outrageously high utility costs, nor would an unstable political environment be conducive to business confidence be present. A government should reward investors, inventors, entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), employment-creation activities, exporters and foreign-exchange earners, and taxpayers, according to the acting president of FPCCI.

According to Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, to safeguard Pakistan’s economy from the looming existential threats, all political parties, whether in government or opposition, should unwaveringly embrace the FPCCI’s proposal for a Charter of Economy. He went on to say that all of the state’s institutions should unite in support of the all-out drive to revitalise the nation’s economy.

When it comes to providing an enabling environment for businesses, Khawaja Shahzeb Akram stated that the government’s true role is to support businesses by reducing the costs of doing business and making it easier to do business. To put Pakistan on a sustained high-growth trajectory, Pakistan’s business community must be robust, capable, and experienced enough to take care of the rest and generate enough business and economic activity.

According to Mr. Sultan Rehman, Coordinator of FPCCI Head Office, Pakistan’s business, commerce, and industrial groups are all represented by FPCCI; it has the authority and capacity to bring them together to show their full support for the proposed Charter of Economy.