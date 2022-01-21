BOP signs MoU with McDonald’s for installation of ATMs at key outlets

The Bank of Punjab (BOP), one of the country’s leading financial institutions with network of 663 branches and 646 ATMs across Pakistan, has signed an MoU with McDonald’s (SIZA Foods Pvt. Ltd.) for installation of ATMs at key McDonald’s outlets to facilitate its customers.

As part of this collaboration, BOP inaugurated an ATM at Lahore Polo Country Club. Group Chief Corporate & Investment Banking Mr. Farid Ahmed Khan inaugurated the ATM. From BOP, the ceremony was attended by Zahid Mustafa – Group Chief, Consumer & Digital Banking, Ijaz ur Rehman Qureshi – Group Head, Operations, Nofel Daud – Group Head, Retail Banking and Asim Qureshi – Head Cards. Addressing the ceremony, Mr. Farid Khan said, “Today marks the real beginning of our association with SIZA Foods as we go live with our first ATM at McDonald’s.