Global FDI surges 77pc to $1.65tn in 2021: Unctad

Global foreign direct investment (FDI) surged 77 percent year-on-year to an estimated $1.65 trillion in 2021, exceeding pre-pandemic levels, the UN Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad) said.

The rise in FDI flows last year was driven by higher infrastructure financing due to economic stimulus packages but recovery remains uneven, while the outlook for flows this year is positive, the Unctad said in its latest Investment Trends Monitor report.

According to the report, developed economies recorded the biggest FDI flows last year, which tripled to $777 billion from a year ago, while inflows to developing countries rose 30 percent to $870bn. By comparison, least-developed economies recorded a modest FDI increase of 19 percent to $28bn in 2021.

FDI into the US, the world’s biggest economy and the largest recipient of investments, more than doubled to $323bn as cross-border mergers and acquisitions surged. Flows to the EU rose 8 percent to $165bn but remained well below pre-pandemic levels in the bloc’s largest economies.

China, the world’s second-biggest economy, recorded $179bn of inflows – a 20 percent increase – driven by strong investment in the services sector. Inflows to Saudi Arabia, the Arab world’s biggest economy, quadrupled to $23bn, in part due to an increase in cross-border mergers and acquisitions, Unctad said.

However, inflows to India were 26 percent lower, mainly because large M&A deals recorded in 2020 were not repeated, the UN agency said.