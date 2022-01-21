CM’s aide expresses grief over death of Pakistani national in Houthis rebels’ attack

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif has expressed grief over the martyrdom of a Pakistani citizen who died in attack in Abu Dhabi by Houthis rebels.

Moomor Khan who belonged to North Waziristan had been serving an oil company as a driver in the UAE.

He was killed at an aerial strike launched by Houthi rebels on the United Arab Emirates on Monday, killing three people including the Pakistani worker.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the CM’s aide expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed may Allah Almighty raise ranks of the deceased at Jannah and grant courage to his family to bear the loss with patience.