IS attacks Syria prison, freeing militants: monitor

Beirut: The Islamic State group attacked a Kurdish-run jail in northeast Syria on Thursday, freeing fellow militants, a war monitor reported without specifying how many escaped.

Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces confirmed the rare attack in a statement but did not mention any prisoners fleeing.

According to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a car bomb hit the entrance of the Ghwayran prison and a second blast went off in the vicinity before IS militant attacked Kurdish security forces manning the facility.

“A number of prisoners managed to escape,” said the Observatory, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria. It did not specify how they managed to break out.

Ghwayran is one of the largest facilities housing IS fighters in a semi-autonomous region controlled by Kurdish authorities in northeast Syria, Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman told AFP.

“A new insurgence and attempted escape by Daesh terrorists detained in Ghwayran prison in al-Hasaka in conjunction with an explosion of a car bomb,” the Syrian Democratic Forces statement said, using an Arabic acronym for IS.

It blamed the attack on “Daesh sleeper cells, who infiltrated from the surrounding neighbourhoods and clashed with the Internal Security Forces.”

The Observatory said the SDF has dispatched reinforcements to the prison and cordoned off the area.

Aircraft belonging to the US-led international coalition battling IS hovered over the facility and dropped flares in its vicinity, the monitor added.

The coalition was not immediately available for comment.

In a later statement, SDF spokesperson Ferhad Sahmi said that “the situation inside the prison is now under control.”

“There are intermittent clashes with IS fighters hiding in the vicinity of the prison,” he told AFP.

According to Kurdish authorities, more than 50 nationalities are represented in a number of Kurdish-run prisons where more than 12,000 IS suspects are now held.