Ranveer Singh calls Sania Mirza ‘queen’ after she quits tennis

Bollywood stars have extended support and praise to Sania Mirza after she announced her retirement from tennis.

Sania’s announcement came after she bowed out of the Australian Open in the first round with her partner Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine. Sania will be quitting at the end of this season.

“I have decided this will be my last season. I’m taking it week by week, not sure if I can last the season, but I want to,” Sania told the press in Melbourne. “I still feel I can play well, go deep into tournaments and all that. But beyond this season I don’t see my body do it either. It’s beat.”

Sania is the most successful Indian women’s tennis player with a bunch of top accolades, including six Grand Slam double titles, under her belt.

“I do feel my recovery is taking longer, I’m putting my three-year-old son at risk by travelling so much with him, that’s something I have to take into account,” she said. “I think my body is wearing down.”

Several Bollywood extended support to Sania after she announced her retirement. Ranveer Singh called her a “queen” and Arjun Kapoor said Sania is an “inspiration to many”.

Sania is married to former captain of Pakistan cricket team Shoaib Malik. The couple welcomed their son Izhaan in 2018.